Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:GLSPT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 70.9% from the September 15th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ:GLSPT opened at $9.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94. Global SPAC Partners has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $9.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,824,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,814,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,956,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000. 54.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global SPAC Partners Co is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

