Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $153.22

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $153.22 and last traded at $153.23, with a volume of 49736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $159.39.

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

