Glazer Capital LLC Trims Stake in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU)

Glazer Capital LLC cut its holdings in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGPIU) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,229,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280,915 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Gores Guggenheim were worth $32,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGPIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 1st quarter valued at $993,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth $3,476,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth $993,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 1st quarter worth $9,930,000.

Shares of Gores Guggenheim stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.50. 66,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,398. Gores Guggenheim, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.18.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

