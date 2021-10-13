Glazer Capital LLC Purchases 55,687 Shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,050,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,687 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Kismet Acquisition Two were worth $20,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth $49,000. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth $99,000. Coe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth $102,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Two in the first quarter worth $179,000.

Get Kismet Acquisition Two alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KAIIU traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.94. The company had a trading volume of 27,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,463. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.93. Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $10.34.

Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KAIIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kismet Acquisition Two Corp. (OTCMKTS:KAIIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kismet Acquisition Two and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.