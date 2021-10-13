Glazer Capital LLC Lowers Position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its position in Cartesian Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:GLBLU) by 9.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,613,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 262,768 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Cartesian Growth were worth $26,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLBLU. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,990,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Cartesian Growth during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,000.

GLBLU stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $10.21. 1,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,931. Cartesian Growth Co. has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.

Cartesian Growth Corporation, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

