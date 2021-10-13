Glazer Capital LLC Increases Holdings in AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU)

Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AFAQU) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,259,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359,943 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in AF Acquisition were worth $12,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFAQU. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in AF Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $987,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $468,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AF Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,293,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AF Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,465,000.

Shares of AF Acquisition stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $9.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,329. AF Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92.

AF Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that engages in effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization. AF Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palm Beach, Florida.

