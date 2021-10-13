Glazer Capital LLC Has $19.19 Million Position in Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR)

Glazer Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:HCAR) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,566 shares during the quarter. Glazer Capital LLC owned 0.06% of Healthcare Services Acquisition worth $19,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 32.0% in the second quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Healthcare Services Acquisition in the second quarter worth $176,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Healthcare Services Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.75. 17,254 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,313. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $10.52.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

