GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) Insider Emma Walmsley Purchases 9 Shares of Stock

GlaxoSmithKline plc (LON:GSK) insider Emma Walmsley bought 9 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,397 ($18.25) per share, with a total value of £125.73 ($164.27).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Emma Walmsley bought 8 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,447 ($18.91) per share, with a total value of £115.76 ($151.24).

Shares of LON:GSK opened at GBX 1,405 ($18.36) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,190.80 ($15.56) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,528.80 ($19.97). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,441.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,394.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.10, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of £70.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a GBX 19 ($0.25) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.92%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GSK shares. UBS Group set a GBX 1,460 ($19.07) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, October 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($17.64) price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,553 ($20.29).

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

