Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
DNA has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of DNA stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.
Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile
Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.
