Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Raymond James

Equities research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

DNA has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of DNA stock opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $8.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.25.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter worth $956,000. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

