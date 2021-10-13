Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given New C$26.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.07% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on GEI. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. CSFB set a C$25.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Gibson Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Tudor Pickering upped their target price on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$24.46.

Shares of GEI traded down C$0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$22.40. 291,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,755. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 34.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$22.92 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.19. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.98.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$1.67 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Gibson Energy will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibson Energy Company Profile

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

