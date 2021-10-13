GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Given New C$56.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group to C$56.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

Shares of TSE GFL opened at C$49.29 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a twelve month low of C$25.38 and a twelve month high of C$50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.47, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$16.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.27%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL, headquartered in Vaughan, Ontario, is the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America, providing a comprehensive line of non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure & soil remediation and liquid waste management services through its platform of facilities throughout Canada and in 27 states in the United States.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.