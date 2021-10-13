Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Stake Boosted by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) by 3,062.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,881 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Getty Realty by 3.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,992,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,817,000 after acquiring an additional 245,807 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,926,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,612,000 after purchasing an additional 185,007 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 25.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 619,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,532,000 after buying an additional 126,762 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Getty Realty by 11.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 797,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,836,000 after buying an additional 83,561 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Getty Realty by 33.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 335,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,464,000 after purchasing an additional 83,325 shares during the period. 69.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTY. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Getty Realty in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Getty Realty from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE GTY opened at $30.74 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 0.80. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.12.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.56 million. Analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Getty Realty’s payout ratio is currently 84.78%.

Getty Realty Profile

Getty Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, owning, selling, and leasing of convenience store and gas service station properties. The firm operates through the following brands: 76, BP, Citgo, Conoco, Exxon, Gulf, Mobil, Sunoco, Chevron, Global, Fas Mart, Aloha, United Oil, RaceTrac, and Valero.

