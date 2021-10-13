Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Gerresheimer (OTCMKTS:GRRMF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.00.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

GRRMF stock remained flat at $$103.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.24. Gerresheimer has a twelve month low of $103.15 and a twelve month high of $111.13.

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty glass, plastic products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions primarily worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, pen systems, and injection systems; sterile and non-sterile syringe systems for the pharmaceutical and biotech industries; and disposables for various analysis systems that are used in laboratories and medical practices, quick tests for patients in medical practices or hospitals, skin-prick aids and lancets for diabetics, disposables, and components for dialysis machines, and catheters and surgical devices.

Featured Story: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.