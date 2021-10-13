Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,295,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.62% of Leidos worth $231,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LDOS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in Leidos by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LDOS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on shares of Leidos in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.44.

Shares of LDOS opened at $98.26 on Wednesday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

