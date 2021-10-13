Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 14.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 792,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,343 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $238,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVNA. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Carvana in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Carvana by 6,533.3% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Carvana in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $281.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.58 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. Carvana Co. has a 52-week low of $179.24 and a 52-week high of $376.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $328.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.40.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carvana Co. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CVNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush upgraded Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on Carvana from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Carvana from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded Carvana from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $303.00 to $306.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Carvana from $326.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $349.79.

In related news, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $46,230.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.79, for a total value of $18,887,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,679.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 756,157 shares of company stock valued at $257,896,056. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

