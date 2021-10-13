Geode Capital Management LLC Has $203.80 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,533,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,103 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Lamb Weston worth $203,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LW. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 187.4% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

LW stock opened at $55.09 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $73.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.18 and a twelve month high of $86.41.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 58.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.52%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.75 per share, for a total transaction of $278,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 2,151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.65 per share, with a total value of $147,666.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

