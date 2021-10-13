Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,878,264 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,775 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of VICI Properties worth $244,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,319,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,457,000 after acquiring an additional 921,218 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,102,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,599,000 after purchasing an additional 726,468 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 408.4% during the second quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 95,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 76,568 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 6.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 79,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI stock opened at $29.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Equities analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 87.80%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VICI shares. KeyCorp raised shares of VICI Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VICI Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.17.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.