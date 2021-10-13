Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 9.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,278,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378,867 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $225,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. StoneX Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.4% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 50.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.0% in the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. 29.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NIO opened at $35.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.72 billion, a PE ratio of -41.78 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.23. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $21.17 and a 12 month high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NIO shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC dropped their target price on NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.82.

NIO Company Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

