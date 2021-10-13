Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,281,190 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,569 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.66% of Hasbro worth $215,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,032,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,833,000 after purchasing an additional 130,669 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 101.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,439,000 after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Hasbro during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 31.2% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 33,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 8.7% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total transaction of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,114,289.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

HAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.15.

Shares of HAS opened at $88.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $96.03 and its 200 day moving average is $96.23. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.69 and a fifty-two week high of $104.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.