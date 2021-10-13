Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 55,452 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,840,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,452 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $209,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at $634,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Loews by 63.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 35,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Loews by 3.1% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Loews during the second quarter valued at $664,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Loews by 3.6% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,066,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,922,000 after acquiring an additional 71,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on L shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $31,202.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,590 shares of company stock valued at $1,259,765 over the last three months. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L opened at $56.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.93. Loews Co. has a 12-month low of $32.75 and a 12-month high of $59.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.12.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 5.86%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

