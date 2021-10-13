Generation Income Properties Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:GIPR)

Generation Income Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GIPR) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share on Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Generation Income Properties stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $8.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,440,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,322. Generation Income Properties has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $10.25.

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on Generation Income Properties in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

