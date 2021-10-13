Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Generation Bio by 148.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GBIO stock opened at $22.24 on Wednesday. Generation Bio Co. has a 1 year low of $19.16 and a 1 year high of $55.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 4.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $26.78.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.08). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.13 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

In related news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 30,617 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.89, for a total value of $792,674.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 28,916 shares of Generation Bio stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $747,189.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,780 shares of company stock worth $6,602,276 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

