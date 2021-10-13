Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management grew its position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,973 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Generac by 66.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac by 257.1% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Generac from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, began coverage on Generac in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $475.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.53.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Generac stock traded down $3.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $417.62. The stock had a trading volume of 9,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,973. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.85 and a 1-year high of $466.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $424.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $382.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 39.62%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $872.36 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

