Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) Short Interest Up 3,600.0% in September

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 3,600.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Shares of GEGYY stock opened at $1.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.74 and a beta of -0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.06. Genel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Genel Energy Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oil and gas exploration services. It operates through the Production and Pre-production segments. The Production segment comprises the producing fields on the Tawke PSC, the Taq Taq PSC, and the Sarta PSC. The Pre-production segment includes the discovered resource held under the Qara Dagh PSC, the Bina Bawi PSC, and the Miran PSC.

