Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) Stake Cut by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,663 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gemini Therapeutics were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $121,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

GMTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gemini Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Shares of GMTX opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.89 and a quick ratio of 14.89. Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $3.22 and a one year high of $19.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $7.69.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.