GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Price Target Cut to $88.00

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at HSBC from $111.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HSBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GDS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of GDS stock opened at $56.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.30. GDS has a 1-year low of $49.16 and a 1-year high of $116.76. The company has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.69 and a beta of 1.00.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cederberg Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of GDS during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,954,000. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 5,329,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,317,000 after buying an additional 2,027,265 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 678.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,001,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after buying an additional 873,080 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,319,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,021,000 after buying an additional 865,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of GDS by 134.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,449,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,534,000 after buying an additional 830,448 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.