GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Short Interest Update

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 260.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.0 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDIFF. National Bank Financial increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$65.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDIFF remained flat at $$45.60 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 13 shares, compared to its average volume of 596. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.23.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.