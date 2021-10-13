Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) Shares Up 4.2%

Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) shot up 4.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.61 and last traded at $11.61. 3,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 742,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Gatos Silver from $24.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gatos Silver from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.80.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10.

In related news, major shareholder Electrum Silver Us Llc sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $35,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Gatos Silver by 47.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gatos Silver in the second quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Gatos Silver by 136,071.4% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Gatos Silver Company Profile

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

