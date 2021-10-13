Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company. The Company’s operating segment consists of Research and Development and Services. Research and Development segment is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecules. Services segment offers drug discovery products and services. Its products include GLPG0634 for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and other inflammatory diseases, GLPG1205/GLPG1690 for treating inflammatory bowel disease, GSK2586184 for the treatment of chronic immuno-inflammatory diseases and GLPG0974, to prevent free fatty acid-induced activation and migration of neutrophils which are in different clinical trial. Galapagos NV is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium. “

Get Galapagos alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GLPG. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Friday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Galapagos from $87.00 to $64.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Galapagos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

GLPG stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.09. 201,542 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,119. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 0.54. Galapagos has a fifty-two week low of $48.66 and a fifty-two week high of $147.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.09.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.24. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $184.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.71 million. Equities analysts expect that Galapagos will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Galapagos by 936.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Galapagos by 1,217.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 476.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M bought a new stake in Galapagos during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Galapagos by 201.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.