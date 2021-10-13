G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) to report ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for G1 Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.92). G1 Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 229%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.79) to ($3.35). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.05) to ($2.99). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow G1 Therapeutics.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.84% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GTHX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $59.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, G1 Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

In other news, Director Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.49, for a total value of $184,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $20,072,000. Tekla Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in G1 Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $9,426,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 142.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 572,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,551,000 after acquiring an additional 335,635 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,764,000 after acquiring an additional 255,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,373,000 after acquiring an additional 251,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

GTHX stock opened at $12.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.04. The company has a market capitalization of $522.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 2.19. G1 Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $37.07.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

