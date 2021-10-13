FY2022 EPS Estimates for World Acceptance Co. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of World Acceptance in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $10.31 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for World Acceptance’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. World Acceptance had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.77 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens raised World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

World Acceptance stock opened at $198.68 on Tuesday. World Acceptance has a twelve month low of $82.44 and a twelve month high of $209.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.63. The company has a current ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of World Acceptance during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in World Acceptance in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in World Acceptance by 107.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 534 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $66,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,720 shares of company stock worth $4,413,848 in the last three months. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

