FY2022 EPS Estimates for Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) Lifted by Analyst

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trican Well Service in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $4.15 price target on the stock.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TCW. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Cormark set a C$2.66 target price on Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trican Well Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.12.

TCW opened at C$3.23 on Wednesday. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$1.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$803.66 million and a P/E ratio of -15.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.49.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.90 million.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.