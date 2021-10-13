FY2021 EPS Estimates for FMC Co. Decreased by KeyCorp (NYSE:FMC)

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) – KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of FMC in a research report issued on Sunday, October 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $6.55 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.72. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $122.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FMC’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.16 EPS.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. FMC had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Vertical Research cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $87.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. FMC has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $123.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other news, Director Carol Anthony Davidson purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $140,835.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,541.89. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.97 per share, with a total value of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,861,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,689,000 after purchasing an additional 430,076 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of FMC by 8.9% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,658,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $612,147,000 after purchasing an additional 461,236 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FMC by 36.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,997,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,138 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of FMC by 0.4% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,864,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $309,950,000 after purchasing an additional 12,067 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 93.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,377,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,292,000 after buying an additional 1,150,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

