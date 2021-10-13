FY2021 EPS Estimates for COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for COSCO SHIPPING in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Lee now expects that the company will earn $5.24 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $5.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for COSCO SHIPPING’s FY2022 earnings at $3.33 EPS.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of COSCO SHIPPING from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CICOY opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.83. COSCO SHIPPING has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $14.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.