FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Vallourec S.A. (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Vallourec in a report released on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the energy company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.73). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vallourec’s FY2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Societe Generale upgraded Vallourec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Vallourec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Vallourec in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vallourec from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Vallourec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.40 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vallourec currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

VLOWY stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.34. Vallourec has a 12-month low of $1.44 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.91.

Vallourec (OTCMKTS:VLOWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Vallourec had a negative return on equity of 26.40% and a negative net margin of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.94 million.

Vallourec SA engages in the production of tube products and steel fabrication. The company offers a wide range of tubes for petrochemical installations for mechanical engineering applications, automotive industry, construction and various other industrial sectors. It operates through the two segments: Seamless Tubes and Specialty Products.

