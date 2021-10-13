Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Funko, Inc. is a pop culture consumer products company. It offers figures, plush, apparel, toys, vinyl, bags, wallets, homewares and accessories under Mystery Minis, Dorbz., Pint Size Heroes., Rock Candy., Galactic or Hero Plushies., SuperCute., MyMoji. and Loungefly brands. The company sells its products through specialty retailers, mass-market retailers and e-commerce sites. Funko, Inc. is headquartered in Everett, Washington. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FNKO. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Funko from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

Funko stock opened at $18.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $925.72 million, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.40. Funko has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $27.20.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. Funko had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $236.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.77 million. Research analysts forecast that Funko will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp bought 181,506 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.93 per share, for a total transaction of $3,254,402.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth R. Brotman sold 59,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $1,214,102.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 407,863 shares of company stock worth $8,323,175. Corporate insiders own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,019 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,462,000 after acquiring an additional 141,547 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 176,765 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Funko by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 668,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,152,000 after acquiring an additional 188,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP raised its position in shares of Funko by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

