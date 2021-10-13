Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.25% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Fulton Financial Corp. is a bank holding company. It provides retail and commercial banking and investment management and trust services in central and eastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey, northern Maryland and southern Delaware through its wholly-owned subsidiaries: Fulton Bank, Lebanon Valley Farmers Bank, Swineford National Bank, Lafayette Ambassador Bank, FNB Bank, N.A., Great Valley Bank, Hagerstown Trust Company, Delaware National Bank, The Bank of Gloucester County, The Woodstown National Bank & Trust Company, and The Peoples Bank of Elkton. “

Separately, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.17 price objective on shares of Fulton Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of FULT stock traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,122,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,721. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fulton Financial has a twelve month low of $9.91 and a twelve month high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 25.29%. The company had revenue of $214.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fulton Financial will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FULT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 22.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 13.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,280,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,809,000 after purchasing an additional 147,383 shares in the last quarter. 62.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulton Financial Corp. is financial holding company, which through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking products and services. It offers checking account and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance and investment advisory services to consumer and commercial banking customers in the market areas serviced by the subsidiary banks.

