Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) were up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.48 and last traded at $17.29. Approximately 11,814 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,800,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on YMM shares. Citigroup started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Finally, China Renaissance Securities assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.90.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $173.28 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $41,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $56,000. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

