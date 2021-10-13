Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) Short Interest Update

Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRONU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the September 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Frontier Acquisition by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 274,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 11,349 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Frontier Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $120,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Frontier Acquisition by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 181,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Frontier Acquisition by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 92,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the period.

FRONU stock opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. Frontier Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

