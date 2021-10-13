Friendz (FDZ) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $141,847.00

Friendz (CURRENCY:FDZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Friendz has a total market cap of $591,020.03 and $141,847.00 worth of Friendz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Friendz has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. One Friendz coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Friendz alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.77 or 0.00044884 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002205 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $120.63 or 0.00218588 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001811 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.66 or 0.00095414 BTC.

Friendz Coin Profile

Friendz (CRYPTO:FDZ) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. Friendz’s total supply is 1,129,842,156 coins and its circulating supply is 518,994,896 coins. Friendz’s official website is friendz.io . Friendz’s official Twitter account is @Friendz_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Friendz is /r/FriendzICO

According to CryptoCompare, “Friendz is a digital marketing company whose main goal is to connect brands to their target audience, taking advantage of the most powerful marketing tool ever, “word of mouth”. The company is present in the market since 2016 and is planning to integrate the platform with blockchain to decentralize the digital advertising system, making possible to enhance trust towards users and client companies and to increase the products and services offered. Friendz token (FDZ) is an ERC-20 token that will serve as the utility token. “

Buying and Selling Friendz

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Friendz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Friendz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Friendz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Friendz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Friendz and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.