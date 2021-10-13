Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Pareto Securities initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.33.

NYSE FREY opened at $9.73 on Tuesday. FREYR Battery has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of -0.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

