Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Fresnillo plc (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNLPF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fresnillo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

FNLPF traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $11.06. 7,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,896. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.29. Fresnillo has a one year low of $10.20 and a one year high of $17.90.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

