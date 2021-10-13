Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Upgraded to “Buy” at Truist

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) was upgraded by Truist from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $175.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $150.00. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 32.39% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen assumed coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $132.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $136.66 and its 200-day moving average is $155.72. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $113.41 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The firm has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -314.74 and a beta of 0.63.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $308,759.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,055,899.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,453 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,736. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.