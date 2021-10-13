Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Shares Gap Up to $132.19

Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $132.19, but opened at $135.79. Freshpet shares last traded at $140.76, with a volume of 2,110 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist raised Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen started coverage on Freshpet in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.07.

The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -336.83 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.72.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $108.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total transaction of $308,759.99. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,055,899.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $337,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,331,195.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,453 shares of company stock worth $2,660,736 in the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,199,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,489,000 after purchasing an additional 471,865 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,264,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,143,000 after acquiring an additional 93,123 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,253,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,217,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,306,000 after acquiring an additional 29,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,147,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,233,000 after acquiring an additional 363,951 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

