Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Short Interest Up 284.4% in September

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, an increase of 284.4% from the September 15th total of 15,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, TheStreet cut Frequency Electronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

In other Frequency Electronics news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $273,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 35.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics in the first quarter worth about $43,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics in the first quarter worth about $994,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Frequency Electronics in the second quarter worth about $328,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 6.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Frequency Electronics by 8.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 324,392 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FEIM stock opened at $10.07 on Wednesday. Frequency Electronics has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $13.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.86 and a beta of 0.53.

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a return on equity of 1.24% and a net margin of 1.25%.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision time and frequency generation technology. It operates through the FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer business segments. The FEI-NY segment provides precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems that are found on-board satellites, in ground-based communication stations, and imbedded in moving platforms.

