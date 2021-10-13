Franklin Street Properties Corp. (FSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 on November 11th

Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, November 11th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Franklin Street Properties has decreased its dividend payment by 52.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Franklin Street Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 1,200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Franklin Street Properties to earn $0.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.5%.

FSP opened at $5.25 on Wednesday. Franklin Street Properties has a 52 week low of $3.79 and a 52 week high of $6.65. The firm has a market cap of $563.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 6.00%. Equities research analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Franklin Street Properties stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,050 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.53% of Franklin Street Properties worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

About Franklin Street Properties

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

