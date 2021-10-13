Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 82,235 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 335,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 82,235 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $177,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $4,034,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $43,566,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix stock opened at $624.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $573.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.24. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $463.41 and a 1 year high of $646.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 price objective (up from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $448.00 to $493.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $637.32.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.