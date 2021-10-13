Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $238.48 Million in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,314,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,482,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSV. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 134,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,656,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3,966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 147,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,647,000 after buying an additional 144,324 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 5,473 shares during the period. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,910,000.

IUSV stock opened at $72.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.20. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a one year low of $52.61 and a one year high of $74.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

