Franklin Resources Inc. Has $214.12 Million Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,666,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,700 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $214,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKLN. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 77,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,166,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,807,000 after buying an additional 291,748 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 303,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 6,944.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 70,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 69,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $332,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $22.15 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $22.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.15.

