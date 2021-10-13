Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,829 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $196,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RETA. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $100.57 on Wednesday. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.34 and a fifty-two week high of $186.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.03.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RETA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.